Seven people held hostage in Kazakhstan’s Kaspi Bank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Professional negotiators are talking with a hostage-taker at Kaspi Bank, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan said, Trend reports.

According to the information, there are reportedly 7 hostages in the custody of the perpetrator.

"We also inform that the personnel of the 'Arlan' special forces unit are present at the scene. Military personnel have not been involved in the special operation. We urge citizens to rely on information from official sources. We appeal to the media not to spread unverified information," noted the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Law enforcement officers also request residents of the capital to remain calm and allow competent authorities to carry out their work.