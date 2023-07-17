President of Kazakhstan to visit Saudi Arabia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 17. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will make a working visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on July 18-19, 2023, Trend reports.

Tokayev will take part in the "Central Asia + Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf" summit, the president's press service said.

As part of this event, a number of bilateral meetings are also scheduled.

Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia have been working to enhance economic ties. Saudi Arabia is one of Kazakhstan's major trading partners in the Middle East. The countries have engaged in investments and joint ventures in sectors such as energy, agriculture, finance, and infrastructure development.

Both countries have cooperated on energy projects, including investments in oil exploration, production, and refining. Moreover, Saudi Arabia has shown interest in investing in Kazakhstan's renewable energy sector.