Volume of planned oil supplies from Kazakhstan to Germany in 2024 disclosed

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 22. Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO) intends to transport 1.2 million tons of oil through the 'Druzhba' pipeline during 2024, Deputy General Director of KazTransOil, Amirzhan Ospanov said, Trend reports.

"Taking into account the submitted applications from shippers for the next year, Karachaganak Petroleum Operating plans to transport 1.2 million tons of oil (according to the Investment Fund) in 2024 in the direction from the "Adamova Zastava" post," Ospanov said.

In addition, the objective of this initiative was to strengthen oil supplies from Kazakhstan to Germany through the ‘Druzhba’ oil pipeline, which corresponds to the strategy of diversity of export routes of Kazakh oil.

The plan involves sending 100,000 tons of oil from the Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V. company to Germany in August this year through the 'Druzhba' oil pipeline. According to the Ministry of Energy, 11,600 tons of oil were received at the ‘Bolshoi Chagan’ oil pumping station from August 3 to August 5, 2023, the rest of the volume will be accepted from August 6 through August 29.

In general, Kazakhstan has delivered 290,000 tons of oil to Germany at the beginning of July this year. KazTransOil (KTO) has a quota for the transportation of 1.2 million tons of raw materials to Germany from the Russian company Transneft for 2023. The first batch was shipped in February this year.