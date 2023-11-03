Tokayev congratulates Erdogan on 100th anniversary of Republic of Türkiye

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 3. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, Trend reports.

Tokayev stated this in his opening speech at the 10th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

"I am glad to welcome you to Kazakhstan, which is the homeland of the Turkic peoples! First of all, I would like to congratulate the distinguished Recep Tayyip Erdogan and our Turkish brothers on the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye," he said.

"Thanks to outstanding personalities, today Türkiye has become a strong state with influence throughout the world," he said.

In addition, he also thanked the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"I express special gratitude to the current chairman of the organization, the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev, for his great contribution to strengthening cooperation between the Turkic countries," Tokayev added.