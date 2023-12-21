Bakhty-Ayagoz project to speed up integration of Kazakhstan's railway network into world transport system - PM

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 21. The implementation of the project to build a new railway from Kazakhstan to China will accelerate the integration of the country’s railway network into the world transport system, said Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Trend reports.

Today Kazakhstan began construction of a new railway line to China (Bakhty - Ayagoz).

As Smailov noted, last year Kazakhstan's railroads transported the maximum volume of cargo for 30 years of independence, which amounted to 245 billion tons/kilometer. High rates are maintained in the current year, despite the geopolitical situation and infrastructure constraints.

"Over the past five years, the volume of transit container transportation has grown 3.2 times. Existing transit corridors are being expanded, and new ones are being opened. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, North-South and Southern corridors have become particularly relevant," Alikhan Smailov said.

At the same time, the throughput and infrastructure capacities have reached their peak. To address this strategic issue, a decision was made to implement a number of infrastructure projects in the railway industry.

Thus, in November last year, construction of second tracks on the Dostyk - Moyinty section began. In the current year, work on a new railroad bypassing Almaty and the Darbaza - Maktaaral railroad line was launched. In total, over 1,300 km of railroads will be built in the republic within three years.

Smailov added that the construction of the highway will provide jobs for more than 1,700 people. At the same time, the opening of unloading and loading places will also entail the creation of new jobs.

"All this will have a positive impact on the economy of not only Abay region, but also the whole country. The implementation of the Bakhty - Ayagoz project will also accelerate the integration of Kazakhstan's railway network into the world transport system," Smailov noted.