Kazakhstan's Aktau port to boost its dry cargo berth capacity (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Kazakhstan's Aktau port plans to reconstruct two berths, N. 3 and N. 12, a source at the port told Trend.

As the source noted, the reconstruction will be carried out to increase the capacity of dry cargo berths in order to ensure the operation of the container hub.

To note, a large container hub will be built in the port of Aktau. The implementation of the project for the construction of a large container hub in Kazakhstan's Aktau port will be completed in 2025. A feasibility study for the project will be completed by the second quarter of 2024. Construction and installation work will then begin, with completion expected in 2025.

The source noted that within the framework of the project, it is planned to lengthen dry cargo berth No. 3 by 50 meters (the current length is 100 meters) and reconstruct dry cargo berth No. 12 (construction of a new berth 150 meters long).

"The project is necessary to increase the capacity of dry cargo berths for transshipment of general cargo (increase from 3 to 4 dry cargo berths)," the source said.

According to the source, the completion of the project is planned for 2028, and the development of a feasibility study will be carried out this year.

"The project will be implemented using borrowed funds," the source added.

Meanwhile, the total cargo turnover of the Aktau port amounted to 3.785 million tons from January through October 2023, which is 22 percent more than the same period in 2022 (3.109 million tons).

Thus, in the first 10 months of this year, oil transshipment amounted to 3.012 million tons, which is 54 percent more than in the same period in 2022 (1.957 million tons).

At the same time, grain transshipment decreased from 384,000 tons in 2022 to 162,000 in 2023.

In addition, the transshipment of metal increased by 142,000 tons (an increase of 48 percent), ferry cargo by 9,000 tons (an increase of three times), and other cargo by 459,000 tons (an increase of 31 percent).