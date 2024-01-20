Middle corridor to become green route - Kazakh minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor) is a green route, Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov said during the panel session "A New Dawn for Eurasia" at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trend reports.

"This route is green, which, in turn, is in line with Kazakhstan's policy to achieve carbon neutrality as part of the implementation of the Paris Agreement commitments. In general, TITR is considered one of the effective projects that connects Asia and Europe by an additional transportation artery," the Minister of National Economy said.

Kuantyrov also emphasized that successful implementation of the Middle Corridor requires efforts of all countries of the route to eliminate "bottlenecks" hindering its development.

To note, the Middle Corridor connects the networks of container rail freight transportation of China and the European Union countries through the countries of Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye and Eastern Europe.

A multilateral multimodal transportation infrastructure links ferry terminals on the Caspian and Black Seas with the railway systems of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine and Poland.

The middle corridor facilitates increased cargo traffic from China to Türkiye, as well as to Europe and vice versa.

A route train running along this corridor delivers cargo from China to Europe in an average of 20–25 days, which is one of the main advantages of this transport corridor.

