Kazakhstan plays significant role in ensuring global food security-FAO Director General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Qiu Dongyu noted the significant role of Kazakhstan in ensuring global food security and providing humanitarian assistance not only in the region, but also in the whole world, Trend reports.

Dongyu made remarks during a meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Italy.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in turn, emphasized that food shortage is one of the most acute problems on the global agenda.

"Kazakhstan seeks to contribute to solving this problem. Our country is among the leaders in the production of grain crops. The volume of wheat exports reaches about 6 million tons. We are among the top ten major producers of grain and flour," the president said.

Meanwhile, the President of Kazakhstan confirmed his country's interest in expanding cooperation with the Organization.

