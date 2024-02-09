Kazakhstan calls on Netherlands, Belgium to jointly develop Middle Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 9. Kazakhstan called on the Netherlands and Belgium to jointly develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), Trend reports.

This topic was discussed during the meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vasilenko with the Ambassador of Belgium and the Netherlands to Kazakhstan Henri Vantieghem and Nico Schermers.

As the Deputy FM noted, the Middle Corridor opens up new prospects for expanding for trade and economic interaction between Kazakhstan and Europe.

The parties also discussed the issues of cooperation in the region, including in the context of preparations for the VI Consultative Meeting of the heads of states of Central Asia this year in Astana. Vasilenko informed the interlocutors about Kazakhstan’s initiatives to strengthen regional cooperation in the field of environmental protection, water resources, etc.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.