Kazakhstan to attend world trade organization ministerial conference

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 21. The Kazakh delegation will participate in the 13th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO), the official representative of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiarov said during the briefing, Trend reports.

"The Kazakh delegation at the conference will be headed by Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev," he emphasized.

According to him, it is expected that at the upcoming event, WTO member countries will consider issues of reforming this world organization, as well as the enactment and practical implementation of ministerial decisions and agreements adopted following the 12th Ministerial Conference, held June 12-17, 2022 in Geneva (Switzerland) under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, the 13th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO), chaired by the United Arab Emirates, will be held in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) from 26 to 29 February 2024.

