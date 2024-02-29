Kazakhstan's airlines plans to launch direct flights with Japan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 29. Kazakhstan's airlines are considering launching direct flights with Japan, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan Saltanat Tompiyeva said during a meeting with the Japanese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Yamada Jun, Trend reports.

"Kazakh airlines are considering launching direct flights between the two countries in the first half of 2025," she said.

In turn, Yamada Jun noted his readiness to provide full support in this matter.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue working together to resume air traffic to expand economic, business and cultural cooperation between the countries.

Previously, the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Transport noted that Kazakhstan's airline SCAT will resume flights between Astana (Kazakhstan) and Batumi (Georgia). Flights are planned to resume from June 8 this year.

Flights on the route Astana - Batumi will be operated with a frequency of 2 times per week. Thus, flights will be operated on Tuesdays and Thursdays on Boeing 737 aircraft.