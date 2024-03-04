Russia reports on progress of transport projects with Kazakhstan (Exclusive)

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 4. The Russian Ministry of Transport has started implementing memorandums of understanding with Kazakhstan and several other countries on the creation of two new transport corridors, Trend reports.

"Jointly with the transport departments of the involved states, the Ministry of Transport of Russia started the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on the creation and development of the international transport corridor (ITC) Belarus - Russia - Kazakhstan - Uzbekistan - Afghanistan - Pakistan and the Memorandum of Understanding on the formation and development of the international multimodal transport corridor Russia - Caspian Sea - Turkmenistan - Uzbekistan - Kyrgyzstan, signed in November 2023 in Tashkent within the framework of the 1st SCO International Transport Forum," the ministry noted.

The ministry emphasized that the documents are aimed at creating conditions for increasing the efficiency of transport links for the organization of cargo transportation (including container) in multilateral and transit communication along corridors, increasing the volume of international cargo transportation (including container), and prioritizing cargo (including container).

"A list of measures for the fullest implementation by all states of the potential of these international corridors is being worked out," the ministry added.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Ministries of Transport of Kazakhstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Belarus met on February 19 within the framework of the Coordinating Transport Meeting of the CIS member states.

At the meeting, the parties discussed the formation and development of the international transport corridor Belarus-Russia-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan and further actions to develop the corridor. During the meeting, the parties agreed to hold the first meeting of the working group in mid-March of this year.

The participants of the event also agreed that in general, taking into account the launch of the Darbaza-Maktaaral project, the infrastructure of the Kazakhstan section allows to ensure cargo transportation via this corridor.

