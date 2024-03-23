Kazakhstan reveals volume of investments in fixed capital since year-start

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 23. The volume of investments in fixed capital in Kazakhstan amounted to 1.8 trillion tenge (about $4 billion) from January through February 2024, Trend reports.

According to figures from the country's Bureau of National Statistics, this is an increase of 7.9 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

Significant growth was noted in the Kyzylorda region (64.4 percent), Astana city (57.9 percent), Turkestan region (53.8 percent), Zhetysu region (46.9 percent), Almaty region (45.5 percent), West Kazakhstan region (34.8 percent), and North Kazakhstan region (32.4 percent).

At the same time, the Atyrau region accounts for a sizeable portion of investments (19.1 percent).

The predominant sources of investment financing remain the own funds of business entities, whose volume amounted to 1.439 trillion tenge (about $3.18 billion), or 79.6 percent of the total volume.

Budget funds amounted to 7 percent of the total investment in fixed capital, while compared to the same period in 2023, they decreased by 10.2 percent.

The share of the banking sector in financing the real sector of the economy in the total volume of investments in fixed capital is 4 percent.

In addition, the main share of investments in fixed capital from January through February 2024 falls on industry (48 percent), including mining and quarrying (30.7 percent), the manufacturing industry (11.5 percent), real estate transactions (21.3 percent), transport and warehousing (13.3 percent), and agriculture, forestry, and fisheries (3.9 percent).