Astana International Forum, Boao Forum for Asia sign memorandum

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 29. The Astana International Forum (AIF) and the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) have signed a memorandum of cooperation, Trend reports via Akorda.

"The AIF and the BFA have signed the memorandum of cooperation as part of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's participation in the annual session of the Boao Forum for Asia," Akorda said.

Within the framework of the memorandum, the parties commit to working together to advance the global and regional agendas, as well as to support international initiatives that bolster multilateralism and common responsibility for creating a better world

Additionally, the AIF and BFA plan to hold a series of events under the common umbrella to unite the efforts of the two dialogue platforms.

To note, the BFA is held annually in the Chinese Hainan province. This year, the 23rd forum is themed Asia and the World: Common Challenges, Shared Responsibilities.

The AIF is a non-profit organization providing an international and regional communication platform. Previously known as the Astana Economic Forum, it has been organized by the government of Kazakhstan since 2008.

The upcoming Astana International Forum will take place on June 13–14, 2024.

