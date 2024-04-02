Kazakhstan tallies evacuated flood-prone citizens

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 2. Around 16,000 people have been evacuated due to floods in Kazakhstan, Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Bauyrzhan Syzdykov said, Trend reports.

"The regions are now undergoing emergency rescue efforts. Approximately 16,000 individuals, including 6,000 children, were rescued and evacuated during the flood period," he explained.

He also stated that over 4,000 individuals, including roughly 2,000 children, are residing in temporary shelters.

"Necessary conditions have been provided for them," noted Syzdykov.

According to the official, the flood situation is stable but difficult. Water levels in the western regions have marginally diminished, while flooding is severe in the central, northern, and eastern parts of the country.

"Five regions remain submerged, and the local authorities have declared 20 local emergencies. The Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions continue to face challenges. The Emergency Situations Ministry immediately mobilized and deployed resources there," he emphasized.

