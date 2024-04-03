Samruk-Kazyna, ACWA Power view progress of WPP in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 3. The management of Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna JSC (Sovereign Wealth Fund) and ACWA Power have discussed projects in the field of green energy, Trend reports.

Thus, the parties reviewed the current status of the implementation of a joint investment project for the construction of a 1 GW wind power plant in Kazakhstan and the possible expansion of cooperation.

On March 7, 2024, the governments of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia signed an agreement on the implementation of a project for the construction of a 1 GW wind power plant in the Zhetysu region.

In early December 2023, on the sidelines of the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), a joint development agreement (JDA) was signed between the Samruk-Kazyna and ACWA Power.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's renewable energy installations generated 6.675 billion kWh of electricity by the end of 2023. This volume accounts for 5.92 percent of total electrical energy production in 2023.

The country currently has 147 renewable energy facilities (over 100 kW) with an installed capacity of 2,903.54 MW: 59 wind power plants with a capacity of 1,409.55 MW; 46 solar power plant facilities with a capacity of 1,222.61 MW; 39 hydroelectric power plants with a capacity of 269.605 MW; and three biogas power plant facilities with a capacity of 1.77 MW.

Furthermore, by the end of 2023, 16 renewable energy facilities with a total installed capacity of 495.57 MW had been operational: 12 wind farms with a total capacity of 437.1 MW in the Akmola and Zhetysu regions, 2 hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 3.7 MW in the Almaty and Turkestan regions, and two solar power plants with a capacity of 54.77 MW in the Turkestan region.

It is expected to commission 25 renewable energy projects, totaling 599.85 MW, by 2027.