Kazakh president decrees to introduce austerity regime for state funds

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 16. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has decided to introduce a regime of austerity of state funds, Trend reports via Akorda.

The head of state stated this during a meeting with villagers in the Kostanay region affected by flooding.

"I have decided to introduce a regime of austerity for public funds to direct them to citizens," Tokayev said.

According to him, all those affected will be provided with the necessary assistance.

"The most important element is compensation, which will be paid. Furthermore, people who have lost their housing or require repairs will be given assistance. We would buy and provide apartments to anyone who wants to move in. We will construct model dwellings for individuals who wish to remain in their current location, but staying in unsafe areas is not an option. The project for such houses is provided. These houses will be built in large numbers over the summer and into the winter. I have set a task for the government to begin construction in the next summer months and in the fall, and to eradicate the consequences of the calamity," Tokayev said.

To note, more than 4,800 private residential houses were flooded due to floods in Kazakhstan. Since the beginning of the floods, rescuers have evacuated more than 100,000 people.

