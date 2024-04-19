Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan sign treaty on strengthening of allied relations

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 19. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have agreed to enhance and broaden their allied relations, Trend reports via Kazakh president's press service.

The signing took place following bilateral talks between the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, as well as the sixth meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

In addition, the countries also signed:

• Resolution from the sixth session of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan;

• Bilateral agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan concerning the encouragement and mutual safeguarding of investments;

• Protocol outlining modifications to the agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of Kyrgyzstan on border checkpoints dated December 25, 2003;

• Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan and the State Agency for Personal Data Protection under the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan;

• Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan and the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, and Housing and Communal Services under the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan;

• Action Plan (Roadmap) for the enhancement of border checkpoints along the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan border for the period 2024-2027.

To note, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov is on an official visit to Kazakhstan.

