Kazakhstan unveils uranium transit volumes via Azerbaijan in 2023

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 24. Kazakhstan has exported 2,300 tons of uranium in 2023 through the territory of Azerbaijan as part of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), Trend reports, citing the report of the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan on the implementation of the concept for the development of the fuel and energy complex of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2023.

As stated in the report, since 2018, Kazatomprom (a national nuclear company) has been supplying uranium products through the territory of Azerbaijan using TITR. In 2023, for the first time, a shipment was made through the territory of Azerbaijan to the US in the amount of 308 tons.

"In total, 2,300 tons were transported through Azerbaijan in 2023. In 2023, more than 2,300 tons of uranium products were transported to France, Canada, Romania, India, and the US, which is 4.5 percent more compared to 2022 (2,200 tons)," the report says.

In general, transportation of Kazakh uranium products to buyers is carried out through the territory of Russia, with loading onto sea vessels in the port of St. Petersburg.

"However, due to the sanctions policy of the US and Western European countries towards the Russian Federation, an increasing number of European ports refuse to accept cargo and work with ships leaving the ports of the Russian Federation. As an alternative transportation route, Kazatomprom uses the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, with shipment through the Black Sea (the port of Poti in Georgia). To carry out transportation along this route, Kazatomprom obtains permission from the transit countries—the Republic of Azerbaijan and Georgia," the document states.

Also, according to the document, proven reserves of uranium as of January 2023 amounted to 990,000 tons. At the same time, systematic work is being carried out to increase reserves through geological exploration.

Meanwhile, on September 29, 2023, Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom presented its strategy for uranium production for 2025. The Board of Directors of Kazatomprom approved the company’s strategy to increase uranium production volumes in 2025 to 100 percent of the level planned under subsoil use contracts.

Kazakhstan ranks second in the world in terms of proven reserves of natural uranium. The depths of the Republic of Kazakhstan contain about 14 percent of all proven world reserves. Estimates place the country's total proven reserves at more than 700,000 tons of uranium.

Kazakhstan took first place in uranium production in 2009 and continues to maintain a leading position in the world market. Kazakhstan produces about 40 percent of the world's uranium production. In 2021, the volume of uranium production amounted to 21,800 tons, according to the results of 2022–21,300 tons.