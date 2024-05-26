Kazakhstan boosts production of passenger cars

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Kazakhstan's Bureau of National Statistics reported that the country produced 46,894 units of various wheeled vehicles from January to April 2024, Trend reports.

For comparison, during the same period in 2023, this figure was 44,724 units.

The majority of production in 2024 consisted of passenger cars, totaling 43,622 units, which is a 7.8 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

The leading regions in vehicle production in 2024 were Kostanay, with the Allur plant producing 30,200 units, and Almaty, with the Hyundai Trans Kazakhstan and Hyundai Trans Almaty plants producing 13,500 units.

The most popular brands produced in Kazakhstan in the first four months of 2024, including exports, were Hyundai (13,380 units), Chevrolet (11,538 units), Kia (8,895 units), Jac (5,115 units), and Jetour (4,194 units).

