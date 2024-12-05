U.S. ambassador to Kazakhstan resigns

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 5. U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan Daniel Rosenblum will be resigning from his post effective January 20, 2025, and will retire after nearly 28 years of distinguished service with the U.S. Department of State, Trend reports.

Ambassador Rosenblum has served as Chief of Mission in Kazakhstan since November 2022. After much reflection, he decided to step down following a distinguished career spanning five U.S. Presidential administrations and eight Secretaries of State.

"Serving as Ambassador to Kazakhstan has been the honor of a lifetime, said Ambassador Rosenblum. "I am especially pleased to have gotten to know the Kazakh people better, to have visited every region of the country and learned so much about Kazakhstan’s unique history. I have gained a deep respect for Kazakh culture and traditions during my time living here".

Ambassador Rosenblum expressed his complete confidence in the continued success of the U.S. Mission under the leadership of Deputy Chief of Mission Deborah Robinson, who will serve as Chargé d’Affaires until a new Ambassador is nominated and confirmed and of U.S. Consul General Michelle Yerkin in Almaty. The Ambassador also highlighted the invaluable contributions of his Astana and Almaty teams, who have worked tirelessly to further the Mission’s goals during his tenure.