Kyrgyz FM and French Ambassador discuss issues of reciprocal visits at top and high levels

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov held a meeting with French Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Michael Roux, kabar.kg reports.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported that the French Ambassador expressed readiness to further strengthen the dialogue between the Kyrgyz Republic and France.

During the meeting, the sides discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as the timing of the organization of reciprocal visits at top and highest levels. The importance of enhancing inter-parliamentary cooperation, political dialogue between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and France, as well as trade and economic cooperation, including in the framework of the of GSP + status granted to the Kyrgyz Republic, were noted.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news