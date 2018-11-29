Kyrgyz FM and French Ambassador discuss issues of reciprocal visits at top and high levels

29 November 2018 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov held a meeting with French Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Michael Roux, kabar.kg reports.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported that the French Ambassador expressed readiness to further strengthen the dialogue between the Kyrgyz Republic and France.

During the meeting, the sides discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as the timing of the organization of reciprocal visits at top and highest levels. The importance of enhancing inter-parliamentary cooperation, political dialogue between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and France, as well as trade and economic cooperation, including in the framework of the of GSP + status granted to the Kyrgyz Republic, were noted.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan growing various French potatoes
Economy 12:29
French Development Agency to support Uzbekistan's budget expenditures
Economy 09:33
French Development Agency to support Uzbekistan's budget expenditures
Economy 28 November 18:01
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan to strengthen diplomatic cooperation with another document
Kyrgyzstan 28 November 15:42
Kyrgyzstan and Belarus interested in expanding cooperation in light industry
Kyrgyzstan 28 November 13:31
Ministry of Agriculture informs volume of agricultural production in Kyrgyzstan is growing annually
Kyrgyzstan 28 November 11:07
Latest
Winning presidential candidate of Georgia says she will spare no efforts for state unity
Georgia 13:30
Japan supports enhancement road maintenance practices in Tajikistan
Tajikistan 13:28
Iran, Pakistan military leadership discuss defense cooperation
Politics 13:22
PKK representative detained in Turkey
Turkey 13:17
Explosion in Turkey leaves 2 injured and 1 dead
Turkey 13:15
INPEX Vice-President: We are looking for more business opportunities in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 13:04
Projects worth $600M underway in Kazakhstan's Almaty industrial zone
Economy 12:59
Share of private sector in Azerbaijani ICT market reaches 87% (PHOTO)
ICT 12:57
Turkmen company opens tender for holding audit
Tenders 12:47