Deceased Kyrgyz commando shot with sniper rifle

8 August 2019 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Trend:

A member of the personnel of Kyrgyz security forces who died while trying to detain ex-president Almazbek Atambayev in Kyrgyzstan was mortally wounded by a shot from a sniper rifle, said Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Orozbek Opumbaev, Trend reports referring to TASS.

"He was a brave fighter. He was wounded with a sniper rifle. We all know that Atambayev himself stated that he has a sniper rifle," as stated by Opumbaev, 24.kg news portal quotes.

