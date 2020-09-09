About 700 schools will be reconnected to high-speed Internet - Kyrgyz Education Ministry

Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Education and Science is reconnecting 693 schools to high-speed and high-quality Internet, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the ministry's press service, these schools have already been connected to the World Wide Web at the expense of sponsors, local authorities, various providers, however, the schools had difficulties with subscription fees or the Internet speed was low.

The Education Ministry conducted a tender and 509 schools have already been re-connected to quality high-speed Internet and work is underway to reconnect the rest of the schools.