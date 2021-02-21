Kyrgyz President Zhaparov to visit Russia next week

First foreign visit of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to Russia as head of the state will take place on Feb. 24-25 this year, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Kyrgyz President's Office Dastan Dyushekeyev said, Trend reports citing Kabar..

He noted Kyrgyzstan's foreign policy course is aimed at further strengthening and comprehensive expansion and development of allied relations and strategic partnership with the Russian Federation.

During his upcoming visit, President Zhaparov will hold bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The two heads of state will discuss a number of topical issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as the prospects for further development and building of effective cooperation.

As part of the visit, the Kyrgyz leader is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Chairwoman of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko and State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

Besides, a meetings will be held with the Russian business community, as well as with compatriots and Kyrgyz students attending Russian universities.