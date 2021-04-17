Kyrgyzstan imposes restrictive measures at airports

Restrictive measures have been imposed on the territory of the air terminal complexes of Manas International Airport of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The press service of the airport reported due to an increase in the number of detected cases of coronavirus infection, a set of measures to prevent the infection and the spread of COVID-19 has been strengthened since April 17, 2021 in the entire territory of airport complexes of Manas International Airport JSC.

Thus, access to the air terminal complexes of the airport will be limited to unauthorized persons, including accompanying and meeting people; entrance of air passengers to the airport complexes of to the airport will be strictly in the presence of an airline ticket.

The airport said that specialists will strengthen thermometric control and measurement of body temperature of departing and arriving air passengers, explanatory work will be carried out with passengers on the need to observe safety precautions and fulfill the requirements for airline passengers to wear masks, and when passing the preflight inspection in the check-in areas to comply with the social distance of 1.5 meters.

"Dear air passengers, these restrictive measures have been taken for your safety, we urge you to follow the rules and take care of your health," the report said.