President Zhaparov: Kyrgyzstan ready for new steps aimed at developing Kyrgyz-Turkish cooperation

“Kyrgyzstan is ready for new steps aimed at developing Kyrgyz-Turkish bilateral cooperation,” Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov said today in Ankara in his statement to the media following the 5th meeting of the Supreme Council for Strategic Cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The head of state stressed that his first visit to Turkey as President of the Kyrgyz Republic was fruitful for both countries.

“This year the Kyrgyz Republic celebrates the 30th anniversary of its independence. It also marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Kyrgyz-Turkish diplomatic relations. The Turkish state was one of the first to recognize the independence of Kyrgyzstan and a high level of friendly relations has been maintained for 30 years. On behalf of the Kyrgyz people and on my own behalf, I express my gratitude to Turkey for its invaluable support, material, economic, moral and humanitarian assistance in developing the economy of Kyrgyzstan and ensuring the country's stability,” Zhaparov said.

He said that during the visit, the sides discussed topics related to the state and prospects of bilateral relations, exchanged views on the agenda of international issues.

The president positively assessed the past 5th meeting of the Supreme Council for Strategic Cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey. In particular, mechanisms have been developed for close interaction between the two countries in many areas of Kyrgyz-Turkish cooperation.

In addition, the sides discussed a number of issues on the joint implementation of important projects in the field of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Particular attention is paid to attracting large Turkish investments in the economy of Kyrgyzstan. An agreement was reached with the president of Turkey to take further concrete steps to further improve trade and economic cooperation and other ties, to increase trade to USD 1 billion.

At the same time, the importance of holding the 10th regular meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation on July 8-9 of this year on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul was noted.

The president added that the Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum will be held with the participation of Kyrgyz and Turkish businessmen. The state authorities of Kyrgyzstan attach great importance to the protection of the rights of Turkish investors working in Kyrgyzstan.

Speaking about cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries, Sadyr Zhaparov noted the prospects for their expansion and deepening.

Also the official opening of the Bishkek State Hospital of Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship, one of the largest projects between the two countries in the field of health was disdussed.

Sadyr Zhaparov, noting that over the years of independence, more than 10 thousand Kyrgyz students studied at Turkish universities, expressed the hope that as a result of close cooperation, this number will increase significantly.

The president also wished the Fourth World Nomad Games, postponed to 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic in Turkey, to be successful.

“Kyrgyzstan pays close attention to what is happening in fraternal Turkey. We welcome successes and achievements in the economic sphere and in the international arena. We appreciate the growing authority of Turkey in the eyes of the world community,” concluded Sadyr Zhaparov.