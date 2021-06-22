Kyrgyzstan adds 931 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan added on Tuesday 931 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of infections to 116,546, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that 522 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the total recoveries in the country to 105,932.

The headquarters also reported 8 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,945.

Currently, 2,436 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals throughout the country, 93 of them are in critical condition and 5,173 patients - at home.

A total of 7,958 tests have been carried out across the country during the day.