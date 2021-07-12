Kyrgyzstan’s Osh to launch production of electric cars soon

The production of electric cars, including ambulances, will begin in Osh in the very near future. This became known during the solemn ceremony of launching the production line of small trucks of the Kyrgyz Unaa Kurulush machine-building plant, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The Kyrgyz Unaa Kurulush machine-building plant designs and manufactures energy and engineering equipment of any complexity. The plant focuses on quality, environmental friendliness of technological processes. The company has its own design bureau. The plant can produce not only standard products, but also non-standard products according to individual order.

During 2018-2020, construction and commissioning works were underway, and production of the first products - electric generators and electric boards - began in mid-2020.

In addition, production of elevators, turbines for small hydroelectric power plants, and energy-efficient electric meters has been set up here. In the very near future, production of electric cars, including ambulances, will begin.