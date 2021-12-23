First batch of freight gondola cars arrives in Kyrgyzstan

The arrival of the first batch of freight gondola cars in the Kyrgyz Republic is the beginning of the renovation of the Kyrgyz railroad, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Aziz Aaliev said during an event at Bishkek-1 railway station on the occasion of the arrival of 10 gondola cars in the country.

Aaliev emphasized that President Sadyr Zhaparov has set a task for the Cabinet to increase the transit potential of the country and meet the needs of the economy in the transportation of goods. In this regard, the Cabinet decided to purchase 100 freight cars, Trend reports citing Kabar.

"Today we meet the first batch of gondola cars, which will play an important role. As you know, for a long time the company has not renewed its railway rolling stock. According to the results of 11 months of this year, the financial and economic activity of the state enterprise is going at a good pace, the profit was more than KGS 1 billion 600 million, which allowed to make this purchase at the expense of own funds. The Cabinet of Ministers intends to continue supporting reforms in Kyrgyz Railways to modernize the train, purchase new locomotives, passenger cars that meet modern standards," he said.

"Big reforms will be carried out in the coming years. We are working on a project to build a new China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, which will allow the company to go international and provide a transit corridor for international cargo. Work on construction of the Balykchy-Kochkor-Kara-Keche railroad is underway," Aziz Aaliev said.

Further, the deputy chairman of the Cabinet familiarized with the activities of the Kyrgyz Railways state enterprise by visiting the plant for repair of passenger cars of Bishkek-1 station, locomotive depot, dispatcher's office. He also met with the staff of the enterprise, where he was presented plans for the development of the state enterprise.

Currently, 10 gondola cars from Altaivagon JSC arrived at the Kyrgyz Railways, the arrival of the remaining cars is expected in the first quarter of 2022.