We will solve everything through negotiations, peacefully - Kyrgyz president about conflict on border with Tajikistan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov commented the incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, Trend reports citing Kabar.

“Dear Kyrgyzstanis! The situation at the border is completely under my control. God willing, we will resolve everything through negotiations, peacefully. Don't worry,” Sadyr Zhaparov wrote on his Facebook page.

On January 27, from 17:30 to 18:00, Tajik border guards unilaterally blocked a section of the Batken-Isfana road in the area of ​​Tort-Kocho in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan.

As a result of negotiations, at 19:30 the road section was reopened for traffic.

However, around 19:35, the situation worsened due to the use of weapons and fire by the Tajik side on the border units of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan in the Chyr-Dobo area of ​​ Batken region. The Tajik side used mortars and grenade launchers.

At the moment, seven injured Kyrgyzstanis are reported.