Kyrgyzstan, Russia discuss bilateral trade and economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Prime Minister of Russia, Mikhail Mishustin held a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Zhaparov, Trend reports via the press service of the Russian Government.

During the conversation, the heads of government considered current issues of Russian-Kyrgyz trade and economic cooperation. The realization of cooperative investment projects in the industrial and energy sectors got special emphasis.

Eventually, Mikhail Mishustin and Akylbek Zhaparov noted the importance of building up integration cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.