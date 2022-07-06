Kyrgyzstan's electricity production down in 5M2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. The volume of electricity production from January through May 2022 decreased in Kyrgyzstan compared to the same period of last year, Trend reports citing the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan's electricity generation in the first 5 months of 2022 amounted to 5.5 billion kW h, which is a decrease of 20.2 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2021 (6.9 billion kW h).

Earlier, the International Energy Agency (IEA) stated that the Kyrgyz electricity system urgently needs investments to improve operational stability and provide enough electricity to meet the demand of the population.

Meanwhile, this year Kyrgyzstan imported electricity from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan to save water in the Toktogul reservoir