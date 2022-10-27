EU ready to intensify economic co-op with Kyrgyzstan - European Council President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The EU is ready to step up an economic co-op with Kyrgyzstan, said European Council President Charles Michel today during a meeting with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov in Kazakhstan's Astana, Trend reports citing the Kyrgyz president's press service.

During the meeting, Michel mentioned the upcoming signing of the EU-Kyrgyzstan Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, as well as his willingness to offer specific projects for interaction with Kyrgyzstan.

Japarov raised the issue of extending the GSP+ status in relation to Kyrgyzstan, given the relevance of enhancing trade and economic relations and promoting the export of Kyrgyz goods to the EU market.

As a result, the parties expressed mutual readiness to further deepen interaction between Kyrgyzstan and the EU.