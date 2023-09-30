Kyrgyzstan's Consul in Finland names main sectors of interest for trade and investment co-op (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Key sectors of interest between Kyrgyzstan and Finland in trade and investment cooperation include mining, water management technology, and tourism, the Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan in Finland, Petri Numminen, told Trend in an exclusive interview.

He mentioned that cooperation in these sectors have experienced significant growth in recent years. However, Finland's geographical distance from Central Asia and the Caucasus has resulted in limited interest from Finnish companies in making substantial investments in these regions.

"Various business delegations from Kyrgyzstan have visited Finland, and vice versa. Today, many Finnish companies, including Metso, Kone, Honka, and Econet, are actively operating in the Kyrgyz market. Additionally, numerous small and medium-sized enterprises, especially in high technology, have engaged in Kyrgyzstan," Numminen noted.

The Consul highlighted that Finnish companies are known for their independence and resourcefulness. They typically proceed with their partners according to their own schedules and needs, often requiring minimal assistance from governmental organizations. However, in certain situations, especially with large contracts and deals, government involvement becomes relevant.

Numminen also mentioned that he has organized three business forums in Bishkek since 2016 in collaboration with the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland and the UNDP Aid for Trade project. The Kyrgyz partners involved were the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, the Ministry for Economy, and the National Agency for Investment.