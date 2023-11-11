Kyrgyzstan urges collaboration with EDF for joint HPP construction

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 11. The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, has called on Électricité de France (EDF) for joint construction of a hydroelectric power plant (HPP) on the Chatkal river and for an acceleration of efforts in this direction, as EDF had earlier expressed readiness to participate in the implementation of this project, Trend reports.

Zhaparov made this statement during a meeting with the Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Électricité de France, Luc Remont, in Paris.

During the meeting, Zhaparov expressed satisfaction with the recent high interest among French companies in participating in prospective projects in the energy sector, including EDF, with whom Kyrgyzstan is fostering close relations.

Kyrgyzstan's President emphasized that, to expedite the implementation of energy projects, discussions are underway regarding the mobilization of funding from international financial institutions.

In this context, he invited EDF to engage in ambitious initiatives, leveraging its expertise, technology, and resources to build the largest hydroelectric power stations in the Central Asian region, and to consider Kyrgyzstan as a reliable partner.

In turn, the CEO of EDF expressed readiness and commitment to substantive collaboration with Kyrgyzstan, highlighting the company's rich experience in implementing energy projects, particularly hydropower. Remont acknowledged the positive trend in working with the Kyrgyz side to implement previously agreed-upon commitments and underscored his willingness to visit Kyrgyzstan for the practical phase of cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, the parties emphasized the importance of enhancing and activating mutually beneficial cooperation.

President Sadyr Zhaparov's working visit to France took place on November 9–10.

