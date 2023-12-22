Unigreen Energy mobilizing to build solar power station in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 22. A Russian "Unigreen Energy" company has commenced preparatory work for the construction site of a solar power station (SPS) in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

Representatives of the company conveyed this information during a meeting with the Chairman of Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers, Akylbek Japarov.

The solar power station, with a capacity of 300 megawatts, will be built in the Issyk-Kul region. Company representatives briefed the Head of the Cabinet of Ministers on the progress made thus far, highlighting that the documentation is currently undergoing finalization with the relevant authorities.

During the meeting, Japarov underscored that initiatives aimed at developing renewable energy sources stand as a priority for the state. Consequently, maximum efforts will be exerted to address any issues hindering the realization of the SPS construction project.

Furthermore, he directed that this initiative be added to the list of priority projects for the year 2024.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the country generated 11.099 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity from January through October 2023, which is a rise of 7.8 percent compared to the same months in 2022 (10.299 billion kilowatt-hours).