Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan discuss collaboration in oil and gas sector

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 25. Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Economy and Commerce, Daniyar Amangeldiev, held discussions with the Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan, Shahabuddin Delawar, exploring areas of collaboration, Trend reports.

The meeting, which took place in Afghanistan's Kabul, focused on key topics related to the extractive industry, and the prospects for exploiting mineral resources. Crucial matters related to the development of deposits were discussed, including the extraction of iron ore, antimony, and oil.

Both sides expressed interest in expanding cooperation in the extractive sector and oil and gas industries, as well as actively exchanging experience in these fields.

Particular attention was given to the possibility of conducting joint training seminars for specialists from both countries. These initiatives aim to facilitate the exchange of best practices and technologies, contributing to more effective operations in these sectors.

The ministers emphasized the importance of support and mutual understanding for the successful implementation of ambitious projects in the extractive sector. Concluding the meeting, the ministers expressed confidence in the productivity of future efforts.