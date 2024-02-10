Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan ink action plan for cooperation in 2024-2025

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 10. Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan have signed a new action plan, which will serve as a "roadmap" for advancing comprehensive cooperation between the two countries for the years 2024–2025, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, the document was signed following the 11th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation. Along with the "roadmap," bilateral documents were signed in the energy and transport sectors.

The co-chairs of the meeting were the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, and the Vice President of Türkiye, Cevdet Yılmaz.

Japarov said that during the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, the most pressing issues were discussed, which will elevate not only trade and economic cooperation but also fraternal relations between the two countries to a new level.

"Economic cooperation is a priority direction in Kyrgyz-Turkish bilateral relations. Türkiye is one of the main trade and investment partners of Kyrgyzstan and occupies a special place in the structure of Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade," Japarov said.

Meanwhile, during the business forum held within the framework of the commission, Kyrgyzstan proposed cooperation to Turkish entrepreneurs in various sectors, including agriculture, energy, light industry, processing, and mining industries.

Entrepreneurs from both countries participated in the business forum, and as a result, several contracts were signed.