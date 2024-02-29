Toktogul HPP fixes up hydraulic unit in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 29. Hydraulic unit No. 1 of the Toktogul hydropower plant (HPP) in Kyrgyzstan is set for reconstruction starting from March 5, 2024, Trend reports.

According to the Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Energy, only one hydraulic unit at Toktogul HPP is scheduled for reconstruction this year. Originally planned for February 15, the start of reconstruction of unit No. 1 was postponed to March due to decreases in temperature.

The ministry emphasized the need to start the reconstruction of unit No. 1 earlier in the year to ensure readiness for the 2024-2025 autumn-winter period, as reintegration into operation takes significant time.

Currently, Toktogul HPP operates with 4 hydraulic units, with a total capacity of 1320 MW. In March 2021, unit No. 4 (300 MW) underwent reconstruction, increasing its capacity to 360 MW by December 2022. Reconstruction of unit No. 2 (360 MW) was completed in 2023.

Upon completion of the planned reconstruction of unit No. 1 in 2024, adding 60 MW, Toktogul HPP's total capacity will reach 1380 MW.