Kyrgyzstan, China set goals to open checkpoint at Bedel pass in 2024

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 1. The leaders of Kyrgyzstan and China have set ambitious goals for the opening of the border checkpoint at the Bedel pass on the China-Kyrgyzstan border in 2024, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov said, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Japarov made the statement during his meeting with Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Ma Xingrui.

"Undoubtedly, the checkpoint at the Bedel pass will mark a new milestone in the history of friendship between our countries and will make a significant contribution to increasing the flow of cargo from China to the countries of Central Asia and beyond," Japarov said.

Speaking about Kyrgyzstan's efforts to increase the capacity of the Erkeshtam and Torugart checkpoints, Japarov reported that currently, these checkpoints operate on a 7-day, 14-hour work schedule and, in collaboration with China, aim to transition to a 24/7 operation.

The chairman also addressed the construction of a conveyor belt with a coal base in the Erkeshtam checkpoint area, where a corresponding land plot has been allocated for this project, as well as issues related to the launch of the Barskoon-Uchturfan-Aksu highway in 2024.

Additionally, the parties extensively discussed matters related to energy, subsoil use, agricultural product exports, e-commerce, and bonded zones.

At the end of the meeting, Japarov proposed the opening of air communication on the Osh-Kashgar-Osh route and invited Ma Xingrui and Head of People's Government of Xinjiang Erkin Tuniyazto visit Kyrgyzstan on a working visit.