Kyrgyzstan concerns over Kazakhstan's proposed ban on Kyrgyz products

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 12. Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Economy and Commerce has voiced concerns regarding a draft resolution proposed by the Kazakhstan government for public discussion that seeks to impose a ban on products licensed in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

The explanatory note of the Kazakh project says that currently in Kyrgyzstan, there is a situation where conformity assessment documents are being issued with violations of procedures or without conducting tests, which are termed "gray certificates."

According to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, the adoption of this resolution by Kazakhstan is viewed as a barrier to the functioning of the internal market of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), hindering access for entrepreneurs from EAEU member states to the internal market of the union. Furthermore, it may set a precedent for the non-recognition of conformity assessment documents within the union.

The ministry highlights its ongoing efforts to combat violations of conformity assessment procedures and "gray certificates."

It was noted that consultations between Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Economy and Commerce and the department of technical regulation of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), as well as all interested parties within the union, are planned.

On March 11, the Technical Regulation and Metrology Committee of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan submitted a corresponding draft for public discussion. The proposed ban on the circulation of products from Kyrgyzstan in Kazakhstan is suggested to be implemented on July 1, 2024.