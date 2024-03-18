Russian Ural Airlines to resume flights from Sochi to Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 18. Russian Ural Airlines is set to resume flights from its Sochi to Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek and back, Trend reports.

According to Kyrgyzstan's Manas International Airport OJSC, daily flights between Sochi and Bishkek will begin on May 25 this year.



Flights from Manas International Airport to Sochi will operate once per week, on Saturdays.



Furthermore, starting March 31, Ural Airlines will launch a new route from Sochi to Istanbul, Turkey.



Ural Airlines is a Russian passenger airline that operates both regular and charter flights domestically and internationally. Its headquarters are in Yekaterinburg.



Manas International Airport OJSC operates all airports in Kyrgyzstan. Kyrgyzstan has 11 airports: five international and six regional. The international airports are "Manas", "Osh", "Issyk-Kul", "Karakol", and "Batken". The remaining airports provide domestic flight routes: "Jalal-Abad", "Isfana", "Karavan", "Kazarman", "Naryn", and "Talas".