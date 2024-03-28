Recently arrived aircraft ready to transport Kyrgyzstan's top officials

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 28. The Airbus A320 aircraft, designated for the travel of the country's senior officials, has landed at Manas International Airport in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, it was welcomed by the Chairman of the Cabinet Akylbek Japarov. He noted that Kyrgyzstan is moving towards development, with special and military equipment, advanced medical devices, and public transport being purchased from the republican budget.

"We would like to see the dreams of our people to live securely in Kyrgyzstan become a reality. Just yesterday, we couldn't even imagine purchasing certain equipment from the country's budget, and today we are acquiring helicopters and planes," said Japarov.

The Airbus A320 aircraft, manufactured in 2002, was purchased using budget funds and handed over to the Office of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

Meanwhile, the head of the information policy department of the President's Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Daiyrbek Orunbekov, noted that airports are currently being constructed across the country. He said that last year, two planes, an 80-seater and a 90-seater, were acquired. Additionally, Kyrgyzstan plans to purchase another aircraft this year.