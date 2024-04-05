Kyrgyzstan's National Bank, German LBBW bank discuss trade financing

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 5. Representatives from the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan and Germany's Landesbank Baden Württemberg (LBBW), a commercial bank, discussed trade financing development issues in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

According to the National Bank, the meeting discussed Kyrgyzstan's current economic position and future prospects, as well as the country's banking sector development results in 2023 and compliance with international sanctions.



As part of the tour, the LBBW held a session on sanction compliance and foreign payments for National Bank staff and commercial banks in Kyrgyzstan. Representatives from the EBRD and KPMG International Limited also attended the event, where they shared insights into compliance function development trends and practical implementation advice.

Kyrgyzstan's commercial banks shared their experiences in sanction compliance and compliance control overall during the seminar.

LBBW is a federal bank of the state of Baden-Württemberg in Germany, ranking among the top ten largest banks in the country.