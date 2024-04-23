Kyrgyzstan to raise electricity tariffs

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 23. Electricity tariffs will be changed for all consumers in Kyrgyzstan from May 1, 2024, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, the increase will be 10.8 percent. As a result, the tariff for electricity for the population consuming up to 700 kilowatts will be 1.10 soms ($0.012) per kilowatt-hour, and above 700 kilowatts, it will be 2.39 soms ($0.027) per kilowatt-hour.

The population living in high-mountainous and remote, hard-to-reach areas will pay 1.10 soms ($0.012) per kilowatt-hour.

The Ministry notes that the change in electricity tariffs creates a good opportunity for the development of energy companies, replacement of outdated electrical equipment, modernization, and reconstruction of energy facilities. This increases the reliability of the electricity supply.

According to Kyrgyzstan's medium-term tariff policy on electricity, electricity tariffs are adjusted annually depending on the inflation rate.

Kyrgyzstan's State Statistical Agency reports that the country produced 3.434 billion kilowatt-hours of energy from January through February 2024, which is 8.2 percent less than in the same months of 2023.