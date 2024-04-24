Kyrgyzstan's Transport Ministry suggests raising storage fees in case of delays

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 24. The Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan has opened a public discussion on a proposal to increase fees for storing goods when their removal from railway stations is delayed, Trend reports.

The relevant official website reads that, if difficulties arise due to delayed unloading of wagons, containers, and goods, Kyrgyz Railway (KTZ), the national carrier, will increase storage fees fivefold compared to the current tariffs of 6.13 soms ($0,069) per ton per day.

KTZ currently does not differentiate its storage rates for items.

According to the Kyrgyz State Statistical Committee, freight transportation in Kyrgyzstan totaled 7.773 million tons from January to February 2024, representing a nearly 400,000-ton increase, or 4.9 percent, over the same period in 2023.

The majority of the transported goods, totaling 6.297 million tons, were carried by automobile transport. Railway transportation amounted to 1.358 million tons, pipeline transportation to 117,200 tons, and air transportation to 600 tons. More than 80 percent of automobile freight transportation was handled by individual entrepreneurs.