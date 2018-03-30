Card-only payment system to be used in Dushanbe public transport

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

Trend:

A system using high-tech travel cards has been introduced in the Tajik capital and beginning from April 1, travel on Dushanbe public transport will be paid by travel card only, Tajik media reported on March 30.

The initiative on changing the method of paying to travel on Dushanbe public transport began in the city last month and the company that runs the operation, Citycard, announced the full launch of the electronic payment system for public transport in Dushanbe starting from April 1 on its Facebook page.

Validators have reportedly been installed in 285 trolleybuses and buses running in Dushanbe. Travel card can be obtained in terminals or stalls. The minim price for one travel card is 7.00 somoni, including 3.00 somoni used for rides. In case of return of the card 4.00 somoni are reimbursed.

Bus fare now costs 1.20 somoni and trolleybus fare now costs 1.00 somoni.

The project for introducing the electronic payment system for public transport in Dushanbe was presented to President Emomali Rahmon during an official opening ceremony of the AKIA AVESTO plant in Dushanbe on March 14.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news