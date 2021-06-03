Tajik and Uzbek business circles hold meeting in Dushanbe

About 100 representatives of the Uzbek business community attended a business forum of the Tajik and Uzbek business circles in Dushanbe, Trend reports citing Khovar.

The forum was weld as part of the official visit of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Tajikistan.

The forum was organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) of Tajikistan in collaboration with the State Committee for Investments and State Property Management, as well as the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Tajikistan.

The Tajik side was represented by over 100 representatives of the business community, ministries and departments.

CCI Chairman Jamshed Jumakhonzoda expressed gratitude to Uzbek entrepreneurs for their interest in deepening bilateral cooperation with Tajikistan.

The Uzbek side was invited to work out the issues of creating joint ventures in priority sectors of Tajikistan using local raw materials, taking into account the market of neighboring countries.

The forum participants discussed the possibilities of expanding mutual trade, organizing the supply of demanded products to the markets of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as the implementation of joint investment projects with the participation of private capital of the two countries.