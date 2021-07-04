Tajik, Afgan presidents talk situation at border

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon held a telephone conversation with the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, Trend reports citing Khovar.

The conversation focused on the alarming development of the military-political situation in Afghanistan.

In this context, they paid special attention to the aggravation of the situation in the northern regions of Afghanistan bordering on Tajikistan.

President Emomali Rahmon with alarm informed the Afghan President about the new facts of the forced crossing of the state border line by the Afghan military personnel.

It was also emphasized the unchanging position of Tajikistan to the Afghan problem, which consists in non-interference in its internal affairs and full support of the efforts of the official authorities to establish peace, stability and security in the country.

“Tajikistan, as a close neighbor of Afghanistan, has been and remains an interested party in establishing stability and tranquility in this country and supports all efforts to advance the inter-Afghan peace talks,” President Emomali Rahmon noted in this regard.

The parties also exchanged views on other topical aspects of bilateral relations, including cooperation in the field of security, emphasizing the importance of ensuring proper border protection.